Lander PD: Identity Theft Alleged in Attempted Vehicle Purchase

The Lander Police Department report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

August 30

10:39 a.m. 1731 Main Street – A car dealership reported some subjects are attempting to purchase a vehicle using another person’s identity. The incident is under investigation.

12:44 p.m. Cliff Street – A caller advised Police that 60 years ago (correct) while looking for their dog they saw a body wrapped in a sheet under a garage. The tip will receive a follow-up.

7:30 p.m. 725 Main Street – Martin Harris, 58, Riverton, arrested for allegedly being drunk.

August 29

1:22 p.m. South First Street – Pursely Bingknife, 55, Lander, arrested for Public Into ication, Open Container and on a FCSO Warrant

5:33 p.m. 150 Baldwin Creek Road – Police were called about a person being run over by a vehicle. There were two possible suspects identified and the same two were listed as possible victims. Maria Enos, 27 Fort Washakie, was arrested for Aggravated Assault; Joely Trosper, 24, Fort Washakie, was cited for Assault and for Peace Disturbance.

6:20 p.m. 725 Main Street – Justin Ambo , arrested for theft of alcohol , Open Container and Public Into ication.