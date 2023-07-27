Lander PD: Fights; Minor Drinking; More Fights

Lander Police Department

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

July 26

1:44 p.m. 500 block Parks Street – A license plate from a vehicle was reported missing. it is unkown when it was lost or stolen.

3:55 p.m. 900 block Main Street – Eugene Ridgley, 62, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication

4:07 p.m. North Third at Wood St. – A 14-year-old male of Lander arrested for Minor In Possession.

5:17 p.m. 725 Main Street – A couple were yelling at each other over custody of a baby. Police indicated the matter was civil and not criminal.

7:29 p.m. Four Seasons Drive, – A man complained that his son assaulted him and then fought with someone else. Police contacted the individuals and issued warnings about fighting.

8:58 p.m. 900 block Riverview Drive – A woman reportedly slapped another during a verbal altercation. Both were contacted and warned.

9:06 p.m. 700 block Amoretti Street – A welfare check was requested on an individual. After police performed the check, EMS was contacted and the subject was transported to the hospital.