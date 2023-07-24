Lander PD: DWUI Suspect Caught at Pig Roast; Hot Tub Purchase was a Scam

The Lander Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 21

8:34 p.m. 400 Garfield Street – Gary Moon, 43, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Colorado warrant

July 22

1:02 a.m. 600 block Wood Street – A barking dog complaint was phoned in. There was no one home when an officer responded. A note was left for the occupant.

4:48 a.m. 159 Jefferson Street – A 16-year-old male was cited for Minor in Possession and Possession of Marijuana after neighbors reported someone yelling.

1:52 p.m. 8200 Highway 789 – A person was walking down the middle of the highway. It was a client at the Wyoming Life Resource Center. WLRC Staff responded.

5:12 p.m. 725 Main Street – Mr. D’s – Jacen Makeshine, 29, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication after he was found sleeping in the back produce room.

5:27 p.m. Fremont Street at City Park – Jonas Dickinson, 40, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence after running over warning cones and tried to park next to the BBQ units at the Pig Roast.

July 23

12:07 a.m. Maverik Country Store – A theft of alcohol was reported by a male who fled the store. Police were unable to locate.

5:51 a.m. 400 block Fremont Street – Lorena Moss, 49, Ethete, Cited for Interference with a Peace Officer.

9:14 a.m. 300 block Jefferson – A unknown suspect took a child’s scooter.

2:03 p.m. 100 block Jefferson – Josh Ute, 50, Fort Washakie, arrested on a LPD warrant.

2:29 p.m. 900 block South 7th Street – A man with memory issues was reported as missing, but he returned home later.

5:22 p.m. 1000 block 11th Street – A disorderly and confrontational guest was reported. The suspect left, all was okay.

5:56 p.m. 600 block North 10th – A woman who had a shot of prednisone and Zithro at the hospital began to have her throat close up, she was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle.

6:21 p.m. Lander area – A man reported he purchased a hot tub off of Facebook Marketplace, but it was not delivered. Police said the unfortunate incident was a scam and the caller was given options.