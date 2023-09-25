Lander PD: Burning in Town resulted in Warning; Criminal Entry; Shoplifting

The Lander Police weekend report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 22

7:47 a.m. 1165 Main Street, Safeway – Several bags belonging to LVHS students and left at the store were returned to the students.

8:50 a.m. 300 block Jefferson St. – A complaint about a resident burning items in her yard was called in due to the “potent” smoke. The resident was contacted, the fire was extinguished and the resident was warned about burning.

11:57 a.m. 900 North 3rd at Jefferson – A caller said a man was chasing his brother and himself with a cattle prod. The report is under investigation.

12:30 p.m. 200 Lincoln at North 2nd Street – A man requested an ambulance after drinking hand sanitizer. Emergency Medical Services responded and handled the call.

12:59 p.m. 755 Jefferson St. Lander Middle School – The School Resource Officer reported a Criminal Entry, which is under investigation.

1:25 p.m. 1005 11th Street – A potential violation of a protection order was reported. Information was forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office.

5:30 p.m. 100 North 3rd Street at Main St. – Damon Grant, 38, Fort Washakie, was arrested on a LPD warrant.

5:35 p.m. 100 North 3rd Street at Main St. = Matthew Chingman, 27, Fort Washakie, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

September 23

12:53 a.m. Main Street – A report was completed after a man reported his son had struck a vehicle downtown. A 16-year-old male was cited for no valid License and failur to maintain lane.

12:31 p.m. 225 Grand View Drive – A fraud was reported when money was loaded on two Apple Pay cards but they reportedly did not work. Money was retrned but Apple reported the money had been returned. The incident is under investigation.

4:20 p.m. 135 East Main St. – Justin Amboh, 29, Fort Washakie, was observed by an off duty officer stealing alcohol at the store. Amboh was arrested for public intoxication and shoplifting.

6:30 p.m. 405 Fremont Street – Winter Runsclosetolodge, 34, Ethete, was arrested for public intoxication.

6:42 p.m. 300 block Wood St. – A 15-year-old female was issued a citation for minor under the influence.

September 24

2:02 a.m. Canyon Street – A report was received of a disturbance, fighting and glass breaking. Individuals contacted were playing a video game. There was no disturbance.

2:28 a.m. Grand View Drive – Stormy Friday, 36, Arapahoe, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

2:36 a.m. 900 block Spriggs Dr. – A report was received of someone taking packages from the front of a house. Eight packages were spread out over a sidewalk. The packages were returned to the owner.

3:02 p.m. 100 bock North 9th St. – An officer reported a child in need of supervision. A parent was contacted and issued a warning.

3:57 p.m. 500 block Washington St. – A disturbance was reported. All individuals were contacted and warned.

5:27 p.m. 450 South 9th, Bruce Gresley Swimming Pool – Two 13-year-old males were contacted after a board with nails in it was placed in the street.

6:46 p.m. Smith Creek Road, Blue Ridge Apartments – Lawrencetta Bell, 40, Kinnear, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

9:02 p.m. 100 block Jefferson St. – An investigation into a broken window at a residence is under investigation.

9/24 p.m. 1320 Bish Randall Drive, SageWest – Matthew Chingman, 27, Fort Washakie was arrested for public intoxication.

11:18 p.m. 615 Popo Agie St. – Under investigation is threatening behavior with an illegal firearm.