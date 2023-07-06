Lander PD: Boy Struck on Bike; Keys left in Vehicle, Stolen; Drunk Drivers Caught

The Lander Police Department Report through July 6

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 29

9:57 a.m. Brodie Street – A juvenile female was signed in as a runaway

11:34 a.m. Pronghorn Dr. – Nails or spikes were found in the roadway and in Culdesac. The items were cleaned up.

3:12 p.m. 277 Lincoln Street – Cory SunRhodes, 36, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication

June 30

10:59 a.m. Fremont Street – A 14-year-old male missing since June 25th was signed in as a runaway.

12:28 p.m. McFarlane Drive – The engine of an older model pickup truck was on fire. Lander Firefighters responded.

3:33 p.m. 135 East Main – A 25-year-old male of Lander was arrested for theft of alcohol at Maverik Country Store and Loaf ‘N Jug

7:05 p.m. Four Seasons Drive – No action was taken at the request of the victim but a report was done on an alleged Domestic Abuse complaint.

10:36 p.m. Highway 789, 8100 block – Jared Gregory, 23, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

July 1

12:23 a.m. Garfield Street – A blue-colored Goodyear Air Compressor found behind Mr.D’s was taken to the LPD storage.

4:33 am. 135 East Main – The female victim of an assault on the Reservation appeared asking for assistance. EMS handled the call.

2:40 a.m. 900 block Dabich Blvd. – A 10 year old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and was complaining of ankle pain. A report was taken. EMS treated the youngster.

July 2

9:36 a.m. Lincoln Street – a 16-year-old female was reported as being a runaway.

10:30 a.m. Lincoln Street – Kids on bicycles jumping through an open window of a CES building is under investigation

1:51 p.m. Lander area – A male subject called police and advised them he had killed a woman. An LPD Report said the claim was unfounded at this point.

3:35 p.m. Charmayne Chair – 31, Arapahoe, was served a LPD warrant at the detention center.

July 3

4:12 p.m. East Main Street – A white 2007 GMC Yukon was reported stolen.

July 4

3:37 a.m. 405 Fremont Street – Brian SunRhodes, 38, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication

8:14 a.m. 300 block Amoretti Street – A white 2019 Toyota FourRunneer with the keys left inside was stolen overnight. Police located the vehicle in town and unoccupied. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

11:09 a.m. 725 Main Street, Mr. D’s Food Center – An intoxicated female was reported to be causing a disturbance and bothering people. She was contacted, warned and moved along.

12:15 p.m. 800 block Main Street – Chancelor Foutz, 23, Lander, was arrested for driving without an Interlock Device, Driving Under Suspension and Speeding.

1:54 p.m. 8300 Highway 789 – A frantic female called 911 stating her boyfriend was going to crash the vehicle and that she was being held against her will. (See new story on Wyotoday.com). A high speed chase through Lander ended in the 2900 block of Sinks Canyon Road. The 17-year-old suspect from Lander was taken for medical treatment. The woman was reportedly okay.

2:23 p.m. 700 block Sweetwater Street – A group of adults and kids were shooting off fireworks on school district property. They were contacted, warned and moved on.

5:36 p.m. 900 North 6th Street – Two adult females were fighting. The were contacted and warned. A police report said alcohol was involved.

8:06 p.m. 1663 Rodeo Drive – A man reported the license plates were stolen off of his vehicle while he was at the rodeo grounds.

9:03 p.m. 300 block Fremont Street – Danielle Sorrells, 41, Kinnear, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

July 5

1:32 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – Damon SunRhodes, 40, Lander was served a LPD warrant at the detention center.

8:25 a.m. 600 North 1st Street at Wood St. – A littering complaint of spent fireworks was reported. The responsible party was contacted, warned and they cleaned up the mess.

1:19 a.m. 600 block North 4th Street – A vehicle with the keys left inside was stolen. LPD Officers later located the vehicle in the 800 block of Washakie. Suspects re unknown.

12:59 p.m. Lander Area – A woman arrived at the hospital who had been assaulted. She was intoxicated and could not remember what happened to her. Police will follow-up

5:17 p.m. 4000 Highway 287 – Laramie Taylor, 38, Arizona, was cited for Possession of Marijuana

5:37 p.m. Jefferson Street – A man cleaning his firearm shot himself and went to the Emergency Room.

11:20 p.m. 600 block North 1st Street – Kelly Johnson, 37, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication

July 6

12:24 a.m. 1300 Goodrich Drive – Shad Bracken,45, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

1:03 a.m. 195 Main Street – Donald Warren, 31, Ethete, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence