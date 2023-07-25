Lander PD: Animal Abuse Reported; Skate Park Vandalized

The Lander Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 24

10:43 a.m. 500 block Market Street – Leandra Eagle, 37, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication

11:57 a.m. 800 block North Sixth St. – A report of animal abuse was received for a dog chained up without food or water. The dog’s owner was contacted and warned to take better care of the dog.

8:16 p.m. 900 Jefferson St at North 8th – Someone painted the Joe McGowen Memorial Skate Park rails making it hard to skate on. The vandalism happened within the last two weeks.

July 25

4:55 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – Jubelle Hebah, 39, Ethete, was served a LPD warrant at the Detention Center.