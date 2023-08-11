Lander Paving Projects Ready to Roll the Asphalt

Paving of 5.8 miles of WY789/US287 is beginning on the south edge of Lander.

Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, of Afton is the prime contractor on the $4.95 million US287/WY789 Muddy Gap-Lander/Lyons Valley Section on the south edge of Lander, and Avail is also the prime contractor on the $2.9 million WY789 Lander-Hudson State School Section project on the north edge of Lander.

Paving of the WY789 Lander-Hudson project is scheduled to follow the Lyons Valley project paving, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

Both projects carry contract completion dates of Oct. 31, 2023.

“Paving is tentatively scheduled to begin this week. Chip sealing will begin when paving is done,” said Smith.

During paving and chip sealing operations, traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect a maximum cumulative delay of up to 15 minutes during all work. In Lander, the paving will be limited to 2-lane traffic, with no left turns allowed.

A 12-foot, 9-inch width restriction remains in effect.

The WY789/US287 project includes bridge rehabilitation, curb and gutter, sidewalk, rotomilling of existing asphalt pavement surfacing, a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, and other miscellaneous work.

The work north of Lander on WY789 includes asphalt pavement surfacing, traffic control, sidewalk, curb and gutter, milling, grading and other work on 1.4 miles of WY789 beginning at milepost 80.97 – the traffic signal at the intersection of US287 and WY789.