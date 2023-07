A 45-year-old Lander Man, Delray Quiver, was sentenced on July 13, 2023, to 12 months and 1 day in prison for failure to register as a sex offender. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence which includes five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. This crime was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Gist.