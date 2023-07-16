Lander lifts up banner at Little League District Championship

RIVERTON – One of the biggest weeks of the year for all little leaguers and their parents is when their All-Star teams travel to the District Championships to try and reach the coveted State Tournament. Well that tournament took place this past weekend, right in the backyard of every Fremont County Little League player at the Riverton fields off Smith Road.

The Majors and the Minors teams from Lander and Riverton took on the likes of young players from all around Rock Springs, Lovell, Big Horn, Green River, Worland and more. All of whom wanted that coveted first-place medal and the chance to run around the bases carrying the District 1 Champions banner.

Crew Phillips wound up and fired a pitch against Cody (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

Once the pool play on Wednesday and Thursday were over, the seedings were set for the bracket play in both age groups, putting the home team’s Majors team in as the #7 seed and Lander’s Minors came in hot as the #1 seed.

The green-and-white jerseys faced off against similar-looking opponents, taking on Green River’s 8-10 year olds for the second time in two days. They made quick work of the Green River team the first day, beating them 16-3 off the backs of Paxton Hopkin and Maddox Reinhardt who combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound during the game’s four innings.

Seven Lander players ended the game with multiple hits, including Hopkin who went two-for-two with an RBI. But, on Friday, Lander’s boys had a different looking game. Even though the little leaguers from Lander started the game up 10-0 after a nine-run second inning, the Green River team fought back with a vengeance.

They eventually ended up beating Green River 12-8.

Lander started the final day with a game against Cody under the cloudless sky during one of the hottest days of the year, beginning with a three-run first inning, followed with a four-run second inning. This put them up 7-2 before the third, but the game was far from over. Cody would find two more runs in the third, making their deficit a mere three runs, and when they held Lander to just their third scoreless inning of the weekend it started to turn up the heat even more.

Luckily, Lander did score two more runs over the next two innings while holding Cody to zero. Those two runs ended up being the saving grace for the Lander All-Stars, winning 9-7. Hopkin really came out to play when he finished the last three innings on the mound, tossing six strikeouts and only walking one batter. Tobyn Shakespeare went two-for-two in the batter’s box for Lander, helping his team get into the District 1 Championship game.

Grayson Mowrey prepared to run for third against Cody to get into the District Championships (photo by Shawn O’Brate)

The Championship game took place in front of a full crowd of sunburnt parents and fans, pitting Rock Springs vs the Lander All-Stars team later on Saturday evening. Both teams were neck-and-neck for much of the game, even starting off by knocking home two runs apiece in the first. After that, Lander went up 6-2 with all four runs coming with two outs on the board.

In the final inning Lander poured it on, forcing Rock Springs to go through three pitchers in one half-inning with a five-run show thanks to a big hit by Tatum Eagle and a few fearless steals of home by players like Grey Francis and Shakespeare.

One final inning on the mound and Lander was champions, luckily they had a lot left in the tank from Eagle who struck out one batter after a few pop-ups that were well caught. Afterwards, the celebrations began and Lander’s Minor Little League All-Stars screamed as they ceremoniously ran around the bases with their championship banner.

When the team started to cheer alongside their families, all three Lander coaches expressed how proud of the boys they were.

“We felt pretty confident coming in,” Assistant Coach Brandon Archamboult said. “They’re all pretty competitive, they’re all friends, it makes it pretty easy to coach them.”

“We come in, work hard, we play as a team, and we take it one game at a time,” Assistant Coach Charles McCabe said.

Over on the Majors side of the District Championship games, the home team Riverton All-Stars came in as the #7 seed.They had to face off against the number two-seeded Powell team who soon saw that the Riverton team was no slouch.

Keko Piper flexed on third after stealing it on an errored throw (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

After beating Powell, the Riverton Majors took on a Big Horn team that was just coming off a victory against the Lander All-Stars. Big Horn, which consisted of players from three separate towns in Southwest Wyoming, ended the Riverton team’s home field advantage and took away their chance at playing a District Championship game in front of their home crowd.

“They did really well, the kids played really hard and they really put it together. You could see them getting better over the weekend,” Coach Brock Olson said about his players. “At this level it comes down to pitching and [Big Horn] had a really good pitcher we just weren’t ready for … our bats fell a little short.”

Coach Olson, who has helped host District and State Championship tournaments at Riverton’s fields, was obviously upset that his team couldn’t secure a spot at the 2023 State Tournament in two weeks but he was happy that more and more people were able to experience Riverton during the week.

“Riverton is the best,” Coach Olson said. “We’re centrally located, we have the hotels, we have the restaurants and our facility is big enough with four fields, parking … of all the places we’ve been for tournaments ours has always been the best.”

The Big Horn team that Riverton fell to eventually ended up as the Majors champions, beating Green River in a close game that came down to the final inning.

Both the Majors and Minors top-two teams will be traveling to Rock Springs for the Wyoming State Little League Tournament in two weeks, all four hoping to bring back those coveted medals and banners back to their home field.

For more on this story, including more quotes, pictures and stats be sure to check out the Fremont County Sports section in every Ranger and Lander Journal newspaper this week. Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, WY.

By: Shawn O’Brate