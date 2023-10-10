Lander leaves Rawlins with no points

RAWLINS – The Lander Valley Tigers (LVHS) have not had the year they were hoping for under new Head Xoach Jim Burton, especially on the road where they had been outscored 137-8 heading into their away game against Rawlins on Friday night. But, the team’s optimism was not shot into the dirt as they took to the Outlaws’ field to take on the 2-5 Rawlins team that was coming off a 10-7 loss against Worland and a 42-14 throttling by Riverton just a week before.
All throughout the season the Tigers have been plagued by penalties, minus the Buffalo game that ended in a 41-0 loss, as well as turnovers which managed to also play a part in the game on Friday night. LVHS entered the Rawlins’ Homecoming matchup -13 in the turnover department, losing 10 fumbles and tossing 10 interceptions throughout the first six games of the year. Sadly, that continued just two plays into the game.
After working on it all week long, the Tigers gave up the ball to the Outlaws two plays in on their own 27-yard line, but their defense was able to hold the home team to just a field goal which put them down 3-0 before they’d see the ball again. When they did get their next chance they did a good job of getting down the field, moving from their own 20-yard line all the way to the red zone on the other side of the midfield.
Unfortunately, a fourth-and-five play on the Outlaws’ 20-yard line showed a promising play design, but Lander quarterback Paxon Hollingshead’s pass was knocked down at the line of scrimmage, turning the ball over on downs. Luckily, after a long drive by Rawlins that saw both Outlaw quarterbacks make big plays, the field goal kicker missed a 22-yard field goal to keep the score 3-0.
The turnover bug continued to fester on Lander though. Just six plays into the Tigers’ third drive the ball was intercepted by Rawlins’ Ezra Archuleta thanks to a big hit on Hollingshead as he released the ball. This time, after getting the ball at the Tigers’ 45-yard line, the Outlaws’ field goal kicker would not miss and made it 6-0 halfway through the second quarter.
Lander had two more possessions before halftime and could not do anything with them. Meanwhile, Rawlins received a punt with 90 seconds left in the game and quarterback Jaxson Allard tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive, making the score 13-0 at halftime.
Once halftime was over the Tigers finally earned some momentum, intercepting the ball after two-straight near interceptions on an underthrow and an overthrow. Allard’s pass into double coverage was eventually picked off by Ziam Cabriales, giving the Tigers the ball back at midfield.
Sadly, the Tigers went three-and-out with that possession, but both Lander and Rawlins traded poor possessions for the next 20 minutes until Rawlins received the ball at the Tigers’ 13-yard line thanks to another turnover on downs. That was when Rawlins’ dynamic quarterback duo, Zachary Covolo and Allard, combined to run the ball for another score to make it 19-0. That score stood, thanks to a blocked PAT, until the end of the game.
Heading into week seven of the season, the Tigers have been shutout three times with a very possible fourth time coming in week zero against Cody, and they look to earn their first win of the season in Worland (2-4, 1-2) on Friday night. If they cannot get the victory against the Warriors, their odds of finishing the season winless increase dramatically as they host Douglas (4-2, 2-1) to close out the 2023 season.
If you’d like to watch the entire game, and other LVHS football games, you can do so here.
BY: Shawn O’Brate