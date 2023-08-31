Lander Invite sees seniors off in style under summer sun

LANDER – Today’s Cross Country action happened to take place right in Fremont County’s backyard as the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) team hosted their annual Lander Invite at the Lander Golf Course (LGC). All in all there were 11 schools that competed, including some schools’ middle school talent as well as their JV and varsity talent, but it was more than just a race for the LVHS Tigers and Lady Tigers’ teams, it was also their senior night.

The Lander seniors received their flowers, literally, after the varsity races at LGC (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

All seven seniors were honored after the varsity races (above) with flowers and nice words from LVHS Athletic Director Serol Stauffenberg, but before then the race was a heated battle between Lander, Riverton and a Rocky Mountain High School runner, Jessie Michaels.

Lander’s Ameya Eddy, defending 3A Cross Country State Champion, showed her emotions after a grueling race up and down the LGC fairways and grass. Two abysmal uphill battles, along with a nice downhill surge after one, make the LGC Cross Country meet a difficult one for anyone and everyone no matter their age. Eddy ended up coming in second by over a minute behind Rocky’s Michaels, and rounding out the top three was the Lady Tigers’ other All-State runner Blue Blackburn.

In the boys’ race the LVHS Tigers had a few names near the top but in the end it was Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield taking the race just ahead of Lander’s Diego Lobatos. Both seniors were happy with their times and know that they are each other’s biggest and best competition when it comes time to run at state.

Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield (left) and Lander’s Diego Lobatos (right) came in first and second, respectively, at the Lander Invite (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

The JV girls’ race also saw some local talent finish in the top three with Wind River’s Faye Hellyer and Wyoming Indian’s Roberta Whiteplume taking second and third, respectively, behind Green River’s Ellie Quiroz. Meanwhile, on the JV boys’ side another familiar face took first in the form of Fort Washakie’s Wesley Underwood who toppled the competition.

And finally, in the Middle School races there was Lander’s Dorothy Jensen on top of the competition by nearly 80 seconds. This inspired LVHS Cross Country coach Kevin Green to feel even more excited about the future of the program which is already in great hands under their senior leadership along with Eddy’s talent. On the boys’ side the middle schooler Kellen Winters out of Burlington took the top spot ahead of Corbin Eddy, Ameya’s younger brother.

Full results can be found here: Lander Invite Results

BY: Shawn O’Brate