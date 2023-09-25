Lander Hosting BIG Events; The Town Will Be Full of Visitors

City of Lander News Release

There are many large events taking place this and next weekend in Lander and the City reminds residents and businesses of the increase in visitors and traffic. There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer, attend, and support these local events.

Fremont Toyota Shootout Soccer Tournament

First off, there will be a large influx of visitors in town from September 29-October 1 for the Fremont Toyota Shootout soccer tournament! You might want to consider: -Getting your groceries early -Being patient with our local restaurants as they will see a large influx of customers -Using caution as you drive around town as there will be a large number of pedestrians and traffic around LVHS, LMS, North Park, and behind the swimming pool Please make our 3,000+ visitors feel welcome as they really love coming to Lander for this huge tournament! Games will be played at Lander Valley High School, Lander Middle School, North Park, and Popo Agie Park (Starrett). 130+ teams will be attending the tournament from around the region. The estimated local economic impact is over $100,000. Spectators are welcome to watch and support youth soccer in Wyoming. Contact landerstrikerssoccer@gmail.com to volunteer.

Lander Pioneer Museum – 4th Annual Apple City Festival

Lander was once known as the “Apple City” for the high number of orchards and the apples that were produced here. The Pioneer Museum hosts the 4th Annual Apple City Festival event in honor of Lander’s long history as a hub of apple orchards. The event takes place from 1:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, at the Pioneer Museum. Apples were an important part of the agricultural economy in the area for many years, and the Apple City Festival pays tribute to this part of Lander’s history with speakers, an Apple pie contest (cash prizes), local apple cider and apple samples, kids crafts and a petting zoo.

4th Annual Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival

The Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival will be taking place September 29-October 1. The event brings together writers from all over the state to connect with Wyoming readers. Activities include Youth Flash Fiction Contest, Slam Poetry Contest, Book Fair, and keynote speaker, bestselling author Chris Bohjalian. For event details, please visit bookmarkedfestival.com.

Government Draw Cleanup Day

Celebrate 30 years of National Public Lands Day by volunteering to help clean up the Government Draw recreation area east of Lander. This recreation area is used for a variety of outdoor recreation activities throughout the year. The event will be taking place from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30. Contact the BLM Lander Field Office at 307-332-8400 to volunteer and RSVP for lunch.

Pickleball Courts Grand Opening

The grand opening of the newly renovated pickleball courts at Lander Valley High School will take place on Saturday, September 30, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Chat with Popo Agie Pickleball Club members, try a game, and have fun. There will be a food truck and drinks.

Missoula Children’s Theatre

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is coming to Lander. This year’s show will be The Secret Garden. Auditions and rehearsals will be this week, culminating in a public show on Saturday, September 30th, at Lander Valley High School, at 6:00 PM.

Farmers Markets

The Lander Valley Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 9:00-11:30 AM, on 3rd Street in downtown Lander. The Lander Local Food Market will be taking place on Saturday, September 30, from 9:00 AM-Noon, at the corner of South 2nd Street and Main Street.

Lander Schools – Homecoming Week

\Homecoming Week is taking place throughout Lander Schools. The parade will take place on Friday, September 29, at 2:00 PM. A home volleyball match will take place on Thursday, September 28, beginning at 4:00 PM. The cross country team has an away meet on Thursday, September 28, in Worland. The girls swimming quad will be in Lander on Friday, September 29, at 3:00 PM. The football game against cross-county rival Riverton will be on Friday, September 29, at 6:00 PM. at Bill Bush Stadium.