Lander Food Bank Received Greens from Jackson’s Vertical Harvest

Food Bank of Wyoming is expanding the reach of its partnership with Vertical Harvest, a Jackson, Wyoming-headquartered indoor farming company focused on Competitive Integrated Employment for people with disabilities. The Food Bank’s initial pilot program with Vertical Harvest started by distributing greens to Lander Share and Care. The goal of the pilot program was to test how the greens would be received and to work out details regarding the greens’ growing cycle and once-a-month food pick-ups by the Food Bank.

The pilot program was a success and the executive director of Lander Care and Share, Stacey Stebner, shared, “The greens sent from Vertical Harvest are just incredible — what a treat to be able to provide our community with such a nutritional powerhouse.” The neighbors Lander Care and Share supports now look forward to the monthly delivery.

Food Bank of Wyoming is thrilled to be able to distribute these nutritious greens to more partners with the addition of a new truck route. By traveling to Jackson twice a month, the Food Bank will be able accept more regular donations from Vertical Harvest and more partners will have access to these wonderful products. Vertical Harvest Chief Commercial Officer Jon Hume has been a driving force in the partnership

“Our aim is to see the entire community as our customer,” Jon said. “We want to be on-shelf for all our neighbors in the retail setting and we love working with the local culinary community, but we also want to make sure we’re helping to drive availability, accessibility, and affordability for everyone. Seeing the first Food Bank of Wyoming truck pull away from the farm loaded with freshly harvested produce was one of the highlights of my career.”