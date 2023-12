The Lander City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday night at 6 p.m at the city hall council chambers.

Action items include setting green house gas emission goal for the years ending in 2030 and 2040, approving the Lander Economic Development Association’s recommendation for the LIFT half cent tax funding, a change order for striping at Hunt Field Airport and approval of a new lease agreement with the Lander Golf Course.

Read the agenda below: