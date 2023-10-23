Lander Council set to Vacate and Alley, Review LIFT Funding Recommendations

The Lander City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday and will host a Work Session immediately after the regular meeting. The Council’s action items including vacating of a partial alley adjacent to 473 South 4th; Approval of the JAG Hill subdivision and the Lander Economic Development Association for LIFT half-cent economic development funds.

The work session includes discussion the the Lander Volunteer Fire Department’s new by-laws, a presentation from the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center, a presentation from the Energy and Environmental Task Force on Greehouse Gas Emissions goals, Title 3 Municipal Code possible revisions, and a discussion on non-metered water use.

The regular council meeting is at 6 p.m. followed by the work session at Lander City Hall, Second and Lincoln streets.