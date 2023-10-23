Monday, October 23, 2023
Lander City Hall. Photo by Ernie Over

Lander Council set to Vacate and Alley, Review LIFT Funding Recommendations

The Lander City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday and will host a Work Session immediately after the regular meeting. The Council’s action items including vacating of a partial alley adjacent to 473 South 4th; Approval of the JAG Hill subdivision and the Lander Economic Development Association for LIFT half-cent economic development funds. 

The work session includes discussion the the Lander Volunteer Fire Department’s new by-laws, a presentation from the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center, a presentation from the Energy and Environmental Task Force on Greehouse Gas Emissions goals,  Title 3 Municipal Code possible revisions, and a discussion on non-metered water use. 

The regular council meeting is at 6 p.m. followed by the work session at Lander City Hall, Second and Lincoln  streets. 