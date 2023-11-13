Lander Council meets Tuesday evening: Utility Fees to be Set

The Lander City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. with action items including second reading of an ordinance vacating a partials alley, acceptance of the county’s Multiagency Emergency Operations Plan, setting fees for water and wastewater services, allowing fireworks during the Light Up Lander event on December 2, an antenna lease agreement, and the Lander Volunteer Fire Department’s Bylaws. Other items include a 30-year lease for the Table Mountain Subdivision; authorizing the mayor the mayor to purchase portable radios, approve a cleaning contract for City Hall, three subdivision items and a lease for a new hangar at Hunt Field Airport. Additionally, the council will act on a change order to the Lander High Pressure Water Systems Upgrades, a lease with the Lander Old Timer Rodeo Association and an appointment to the Tiger Joint Powers Board. See the agenda at Wyotoday.com.