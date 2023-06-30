Lander City Council Used Emergency Meeting to Authorize July 4th Firework Show after Rodeo, Maybe…

An Emergency City Council Meeting was held Friday at 2:55 PM at City Hall Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street in Lander. The meeting was to consider Resolution 1293 allowing fireworks after the Lander Old Timers Rodeo on July 4, 2023. The Resolution was approved. However Lander Community Development Coordinator Anne Even said the green light for the firework show hinges on Flying Phoenix of Arapahoe signing a contract with the city. That is expected Saturday morning. What changed from the city’s stance on insurance and having certified fireworks for the show is not immediately known. This post will be updated.

So, the on again, off again show is apparently on again.