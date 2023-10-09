Lander City Council to Finalize Rules for the city’s Parks

Each of Lander’s city parks are different, so each park will have its own separate rules. The City Council has been working on the rules for months, and now on Tuesday, those rules are up for third reading an approval. The rules still allow free camping at Lander City Park. All other parks will have a sign that spells out the rules of that park. Each of the city’s parks, however, will have the same hours, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In other business, a job description is up for review for the position of Lander Police Captain and a job description for the city’s mechanics, amending the city’s salary structure for the Captain’s and additional mechanics positions, rejection of all applications for the city’s half cent economic development tax through the LIFT Committee, and several other items. The complete agenda is copied belo: