Lander City Council: Consideration of Yearlong Liquor Permit for Museum Debated

By Marit Gookin, WyoToday Media Staff Writer

Lander’s Pioneer Museum frequently hosts events where the wine, beer and/or liquor flows; from weddings to this past spring’s BrewFest, it is quickly emerging as a popular alternative to locations like the community center for celebrations, reunions and other events. Every time an event happens, the museum has to apply for an open container exemption permit, and its permit applications often request different end times than the city’s standard end time for exemptions. Rather than dealing with these exemptions on a repeated, case-by-case basis, the Lander City Council is considering passing a resolution that would grant the museum a year-long exemption.

Resolution 1306 would certainly be a time saver for city council; at its August 8 meeting alone, city council voted on five separate open container permit applications from the museum, and these applications aren’t always consistent with the established standard for these exemptions so council may spend more time discussing them. Due to some misunderstandings about the permit, applications from the museum sometimes vary in their requested end time, although the city usually requires that these exemptions end by 10 p.m. This may in part be due to a shift in museum ownership, as there used to be both a county and a city museum at the location but they have now been folded into a single Lander museum. The county museum didn’t need to apply for open container exemption permits, but since the change the museum has had to start applying for exemptions for all of its events involving alcohol.

The new resolution, discussed by council at its August 22 work session, would exempt the museum grounds from the city’s open container ordinance between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight; while the city’s one-time exemptions usually end at 10 p.m., it was pointed out by City Engineer Lance Hopkin that certain locations, such as the community center, have different end times already.

“The real issue,” commented council member Melinda Cox, “is the noise that’s associated with those types of activities … I do think that midnight for that venue is appropriate.”

Council member Julia Stuble also noted that the museum’s circumstances are “strikingly different” from those of the average exemption application council receives; the museum isn’t in a predominantly residential area and its events don’t occur in a public setting such as in a park or on a street, and the weddings it most commonly hosts are less likely to be a disturbance than something like a street dance. Missy White concurred, saying that “the difference is about the place.”

Cox added, however, that while she agrees with this resolution, the city should perhaps try to be more intentional about whether it is contributing to Lander’s underage drinking problem. “Our message is often that open containers are allowed, that we encourage public drinking,” she explained, “and it is an issue in our community … I think it’s worth thinking more about” the impact of seeing public consumption of alcohol being so prominent and even celebrated in Lander could have on the likelihood of Lander’s teens to start drinking at a young age.

Resolution 1306 will likely be voted on at the city council’s upcoming September 12 meeting.