Lander Chamber: Small Businesses Need to Know about the Corporate Transparency Act

By Owen Sweeney, CEO Lander CofC

A new federal reporting regulation is set to take effect January 1, 2024 that will require 32.6 million small businesses to register their sensitive owner and officer information with the federal government or face severe criminal and civil penalties.

Buried deep within the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the “Corporate Transparency Act” was adopted by Congress to, among other things, “better enable critical national security, intelligence, and law enforcement efforts to counter money laundering, the financing of terrorism, and other illicit activity.” This federal law will expand the role of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to collect and store confidential personal information about small businesses that have 20 or fewer full-time employees and the individuals who ultimately own or control a company, known as the beneficial owners. Failure to comply with this requirement could result in fines of $500 per day, up to $10,000, and up to two years imprisonment.

Attend a Summit West CPA Group Information Session – Tuesday, Nov. 7

The Lander Chamber of Commerce and Summit West CPA Group are partnering to make sure that businesses in Lander and Fremont County are aware of these reporting requirements and the consequences for not filing. Summit West Partners Lorielle Morton and Bryan Brown will be providing opportunities throughout the day, Tuesday, November 7, at the Lander Chamber of Commerce Visitor Centers’ Business Complex for small business owners to learn whether they will have to comply with this new requirement and by when. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and will leave with a clear idea of what they’ll need to do if they have to comply.

Four sessions will be available throughout the day to accommodate as many people as possible: 10:00 a.m., noon, 3:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Attendance is free and open to members and non- members.

If you’d like to learn more about the Corporate Transparency Act, visit the Chamber’s blog at landerchamber.org/blog and read the October 11 and September 8 posts. Links to additional information about the CTA can be found therein.