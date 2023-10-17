Lady Tigers tough out five sets on Pink Night

LANDER – The Lander Valley Lady Tigers have had an up-and-down season to say the least, with some of their earlier games going five sets just for the Lady Tigers to fall short of victories. But after a thrilling five-set win over Lyman on Thursday night the team seem inspired and ecstatic to take on the #1 team in class 3A, Mountain View.

Lander’s toughest matchup of the season came on one of their most fun and exciting days: Pink Night, which celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness month and helps provide proceeds to charities through Crumbl’ Cookie and T-shirt sales. So, with a crowd full of pink and green, the Lady Tigers took on the Lady Buffs of Mountain View on a crowded Saturday afternoon.

The first set was back-and-forth, despite Mountain View taking an early 8-3 lead, and as the Lady Tigers climbed back to bring it within three with just two points to go the Lady Buffs called a timeout to collect their thoughts. That timeout came with the Lady Buffs up 23-20 and Lander moving with purpose all around the court, serving ace after ace and keeping the ball alive with some timely digs. Sadly, the first set would end up belonging to Mountain View 25-21.

Mountain View would take the second set as well, this time by an even closer margin (25-23) after the Lady Tigers traded the lead with their opponents all set long. In fact, the Lady Tigers even led 23-20 heading into the final timeout of the set but came out flat and allowed the Lady Buffs to regain the lead and the momentum.

That momentum didn’t last long though, especially after Lander took an early 9-2 lead over the #1 team in the 3A Southwest Conference. They kept hold of that lead, even when things got dicey at the net against the heavy spikes from the Lady Buffs’ front row. Eventually, the Lady Tigers started their comeback with a 25-21 set win in the third, forcing a fourth set.

Lander started strong once again, perhaps out of desperation to keep the comeback alive, and put up 11 points before the Mountain View sideline called timeout with only six. Mountain View’s Libero was in and out of the lineup with a fresh injury, causing the Lady Tigers to take advantage with their serving and their placement of their spikes, but when she came back to the court full time it was already over and the Lady Tigers had won 25-20.

This forced a fifth-and-final set, something that Lander has struggled with for the most part this season. But that struggle didn’t show, even when Mountain View and the Lady Tigers traded the lead and tied it all up with every other serve – 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14. It was consistency on both sides that helped keep the game tight and interesting for the pink-clad fans on the new bleachers in Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse.

Unfortunately, even with extra serves needed it was the Lady Buffs who reigned victorious at the end of the dramatic fifth set, 16-14. But, Lander Head Coach Stacie McFadden was not distraught about her team’s growth and strength that showed all throughout the game against the toughest team in their conference just a few weeks after falling to them 3-0 at their court.

“I told the girls I’m so incredibly proud of them,” Coach McFadden said with tears in her eyes. “For them to come out and take what many people would consider the number-one team in the state to five games, and to do it the way they did down two sets, it just hurts in a different way.”

She focused on the positives though, stating that there were “so many more positives to take away from this game than negatives.

“That’s why it hurts,” she continued. “When it’s right there and it’s so close … but I thought the girls showed a lot of heart, a lot of guts and all year we’ve been talking about forward progress and today was definitely forward progress for the Lander Tigers.”

Up next, the Lady Tigers have their Keeper of the Gold matchup against Riverton, which will be available to watch live on WyoToday’s YouTube page. After that they travel to Pinedale for their final regular season game before hosting the 3A West Regional volleyball tournament in Lander the following weekend.

BY: Shawn O’Brate