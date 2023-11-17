Lady Rustlers off to Fast Start

Central Wyoming College’s Women’s basketball has started the season with its best 4-game start since the 2014-2015 season, finishing the weekend with two wins to bring the program to 3-1. The crowd was nothing less than entertained with the women bringing home nail-biting victories, securing the win in the final 3 seconds of game one, and in overtime of game two.
In game one, the Rustlers fell behind early to the Wyoming All-Stars, not able to find their stride offensively until late. As the women pulled back into the game, it wasn’t until the final few minutes that the Rustlers were able to find their stride. With 10 seconds, Coach West calls a timeout to set up a final play with the score 59-59. “I drew up a set for a final shot, and I told them to not dare let this game go into overtime.” Well, Coach West got his wish, as the ball was inbounded and freshman guard Ariana Rodriguez dribbled off of a ball screen to the right elbow and let it fly with 3 seconds left to secure the victory for the Rustlers 61-59. Freshman Natalia Ballin finished with 12 points, while freshman Esperanza Vergara had 10 points and 7 assists. Freshman Emily Sawyer brought down 12 boards followed by Freshman Tiffany Tervort with 11.
In game two, the Rustlers again fell behind early, this time plagued by both shot selection and defensive efforts. Trailing by 14 points to start the fourth quarter, the outcome seemed too far out of reach, but the Rustlers led by 10 freshmen did not throw in the towel. The women poured in 31 points in the fourth quarter compared to the 17 points by the Buccaneers of Dawson College to take the game into overtime. Ultimately, the Rustlers pulled out a 99-93 victory led by freshman Ariana Rodriguez with 35 points, a new Central Wyoming College Women’s Basketball Single-Game Scoring Record. She shot 45% on the afternoon, going 6-11 from 3PT range while hitting 11 FT’s for 84% from the line. Emily Sawyer also brought in a monster performance with 18 rebounds, 21 points for the Rustlers. Natalia Ballin also finished in double-digits with 14 points on 6-11 from the floor.