Lady Rustlers off to Fast Start

Central Wyoming College’s Women’s basketball has started the season with its best 4-game start since the 2014-2015 season, finishing the weekend with two wins to bring the program to 3-1. The crowd was nothing less than entertained with the women bringing home nail-biting victories, securing the win in the final 3 seconds of game one, and in overtime of game two.

Ariana Rodriguez dribbled off of a ball screen to the right elbow and let it fly with 3 seconds left to secure the victory for the Rustlers 61-59. Freshman Natalia Ballin finished with 12 points, while freshman Esperanza Vergara had 10 points and 7 assists. Freshman Emily Sawyer brought down 12 boards followed by Freshman Tiffany Tervort with 11.