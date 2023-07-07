Lady Chiefs have long week in Mesa

MESA, ARIZ. – The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs never seem to take days off in their continuous attempt to win and win big. Coach Aleta Moss, who has led the Lady Chiefs to multiple state championships during the past decade, always pushes for her girls to continue playing during the summer months in preparation for the competition during the regular season and during the last week of June she continued that trend.

Coach Moss and a team consisting of a few varsity and junior varsity girls traveled to Mesa, Ariz., to play in the Native American Junior Nationals Premier Exposure Series Basketball Tournament and came back with some new memories as well as some positive exposure on the court.

It wasn’t all fine and dandy though. Right before the trip there were a few Lady Chiefs players who came down with a sickness and could not compete. Not only that, on the way down to the tournament the Lady Chiefs’ suburban experienced some trouble and forced the team to wait for four hours until it was repaired.

Wyoming Indian Head Coach Aleta Moss has done nothing but succeed since taking over the Lady Chiefs (p/c Carl Cote)

But, once the team finally arrived in Arizona they put their foot on the pedal and got to work. They started off against the Apache Girls, a team from the Apache Tribe, before playing against the Rezbomberz and the 4Nations teams. Those were just a small collection of the 240-plus Native teams from all over the country that collected in Arizona.

Coach Moss’ Hoopsville Lady Chiefs team ended up going 1-2 in pool play, participating in the Gold Bracket, and did not finish on top but it was not about winning everything to the 2022 John R. Wooden Coach of the Year winner.

On top of the girls’ games there was also Cordell Spoonhunter playing in Arizona, representing the Sky Boyz.

All-in-all, the tournament was a success because everybody involved was able to experience tough competition and earn the sweat that fell to the floor. Coach Moss and the Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs came back to Ethete and immediately hit the courts again, this time in an effort to help young hoopers in their basketball camp.

For more on this story, including quotes and pictures, be sure to check out the Fremont County Sports section in every Ranger or Lander Journal newspaper. Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, WY.

By: Shawn O’Brate