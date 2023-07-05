Kulow climbs the rankings even more at Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – As many may know, especially since his name has been in the news quite often recently, the former Lander Valley swimmer Jonny Kulow has been making waves on the national stage ever since he graduated and started attending Arizona State University (ASU).

That did not stop this past weekend at the National Championships in Indianapolis as he swam a 22.03-second time in the men’s 50-meter freestyle preliminaries. That time propped Kulow up into the top-five fastest finish of all time in the 17-18 age group.

In the final heat of the weekend Kulow improved even more, shooting up the leaderboard with a blitzing time of 21.87 seconds, tying him with David Curtiss for third-fastest ever in the event for a 17-18 year old.

Kulow prepared to dive in the pool at the National Championships in Indianapolis (photo by Jack Spitser)

Kulow’s 22.03-second time placed him at fourth-best in history, leapfrogging over Paul Powers (22.20), but now that he sits tied at third he’s just over one-tenth of a second behind Michael Andrew’s 21.75-second time back in 2017. The all-time record in the 50-meter freestyle is still held by Caeleb Dressell (21.53 seconds), set way back in 2015.

Before Saturday, Kulow’s fastest time in the 50-meter freestyle sat at 22.27, a time he recorded just one month prior at Mission Viejo, now Kulow has a new personal best and can say he dropped his time over a second since the beginning of the year.

Kulow finished the weekend by swimming personal bests in all four of his events (100-meter freestyle, 50-meter fly, 100-meter fly & 50-meter freestyle). He now looks towards next season, but he is first looking at potentially swimming at the Worlds Competition against the best swimmers on planet Earth.