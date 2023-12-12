May 4, 1992 – Dec 8, 2023

Krey Returns to War, 31, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, in Billings, Montana. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home followed by a wake at the family home, 417 East Spruce Street in Riverton, Wyoming. A second rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Blue Sky Hall followed by a wake at the Maxine Trosper residence, 142 Trosper Lane. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow at St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery.

Krey Lee Returns to War was born on May 4, 1992 in Riverton, Wyoming to Telano Returns to War and Ricki Trosper. Krey lived his entire life on the Wind River Reservation. He graduated from Wyoming Indian High School.

Krey was baptized into the Catholic faith and participated in the Northern Arapaho ceremonies.

He worked as a laborer, roughneck, and ranch hand.

Krey loved spending time with family and friends especially his sons, nieces and nephews. Working on the ranch was a pleasure for him, pushing cows, branding, riding and working with horses. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and just being in nature. He also enjoyed playing pool. He loved to terrorize everyone and give them nicknames.

He is survived by his parents, Ricki Trosper, Telano and Danelle Returns to War; sons, Koltyn, Khalil, and Kashis Returns to War; brothers, Marques and Felix Returns to War; sisters, Alise’ Trosper and Elleigh Calling Thunder; and numerous individuals he took as brothers and sisters; grandparents, Maxine Trosper, Milton (Patricia) Trosper Sr., Al Addison, Dickie (Bobbie) Ortiz, MaryAnne (Paul) McWilliams, and Bryan Groesbeck; and numerous grandparents. Ceremonial grandpa, Sam Dresser; uncles, Milton (Margaret) Trosper, Jr. and Trevor Trosper; aunts, Sheri Groesbeck, and Karen Garrison; and numerous relatives of the Returns to War, Groesbeck, Trosper, Montoya, Crawford, Ortiz, Goggles, Friday, O’Neal, Shotgun, Washakie, Armajo, Thunder, Sage, Oldman, and Moss families.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Floyd Montoya, Sharon Addison, and Felix and Irma Groesbeck, Sr.; great grandparents, Agnes (Dick) Oldman Ortiz; Dan Cantu, Verna Thunder, Ruth Shotgun, and James and Bridget Trosper; godparents, Hiram Frank Armajo and Georgianna Crawford; and uncle, Brodie Potter.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com