Junior Livestock Show Champions Sold Saturday at County Fair

There was a full house Saturday morning, as usual, for the Junior Livestock Sale at the Fremont County Fair. The Grand Champion Market Beef,raied by Trai Lopz of Riverton, weighed in at 1386 pounds and sold for $10.50/lb with an added $25 per pound from Bailey Enterprises. In fact, Bailey’s added $25 to each of the champions sold at the Fair.

The 2023 Sale featured 79 market beef, 71 market hogs, 23 market goats, 16 market lambs, 15 pens of chickens and two pens of rabbits.

The reserve champion beef, below, raised by Zac Weston of Lander, weighed in at 1328 pounds and sold for $7.50 per pound.

The other champion animals:

• Grand Champion Market Hog, below, raised by Izzi Cruickshank of Lander, weighed in at 263 pounds and sold for $16 per pound to Wind River Ranch Supply

• The Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits, below, was raised by Emma Winn of Lander, sold for $1,000

• The Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits raised by Haven Laird of Lander of Lander, also sold for $1,000

The Champion Fry – Pen of Chickens, below, raised by Liam Larkey of Riverton (behind the pen) sold for $1,000

Not consigned for the sale was the Reserve Champion Market Hog raised by Issi Cruickshank of Lander, The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Goats by Kaylor McConnaughey of Riverton, the Grand and Reserve Champion Market Lambs by Jason Huelle of Pavillion and the Champion Roaster Pen of Chickens by Jaxson Kiser.

The current market prices as of Thursday, 8-4-23 based upon USDA Market reports:

Beef, $1.80/lb

Lamb, $2.17/lb

Hogs $1.03/lb

Goats $2.17/lb

The average prices for the 2022 Junior Livestock Sale:

Beef $4.87/lb

Lamb $13.67/lb

Hogs $11.17/lb

Goats 4 17.38/lb

Rabbits (pen of 3) $1,125