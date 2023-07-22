July 29, 1940 – July 16, 2023

No local services will be held for Joseph S. Walters, 82, who passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 in Lander, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Joseph was born on July 29, 1940, son of Clyde E. and Geraldine (Radeke) Walters in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Throughout his entire life, Joe had a passion for music, whether it be writing, listening or playing his bass guitar.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Anne Walters and Vicki Walters Dobrinski both of Bridgeport, Nebraska; granddaughter, Marie Gabriel; his wife, Sandra Walters of Lander, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Anthony “Tony” Walters and Joseph Conrad Walters.

