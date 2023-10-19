Joseph Kenneth Streeter was born September 22nd 1936 to Joe Streeter and Marjorie Harding on the Family Farm in Buffalo County Nebraska. Joseph was number 10 out of 14 children. The doctor was paid in homemade bread for the birth delivery. Joe was the first of his siblings to graduate from high school from Elm Creek Nebraska in 1954. He enjoyed playing football, among other things during his school days, and carried shared his passion for football throughout life.

Joe married Kathleen Miller on December 17th, 1955. They moved to Orange County California, where Joe held employment with Disneyland and a filling station. It was there that they had their first child, a son, born in 1957. Joe and his family moved back to Nebraska in 1958. During the time in Nebraska, Joe was employed with a local Alfalfa plant. They welcomed two daughters and 1959 and 1960.

In 1961 Joe rode the train to Wyoming where he worked construction on the Fontenelle Dam. In 1963, his family joined him in Kemmerer, Wyoming, and Joe and Kathy welcomed their fourth and final child, a daughter, in 1964. Joe continued to work construction untill he was hired by El Paso Gas Plant, located in Opal Wyoming in 1967. Joe was transferred from Kemmerer Wyoming to Sumas, Washington in 1970, where the family lived for 2 years before transferred back to Wyoming. The family relocated to Riverton and 1976, where Joe worked for Majors Equipment for 3 years before going to work for the City of Riverton. He began his employment with the city working Streets and Allies, and became the City of Riverton’s Airport Manager before retiring.

During Joe’s retirement, he enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife, Kathy, until she passed in 2003. He loved all things Wyoming, including hunting, fishing, camping, and the great outdoors. He also was one of the founding fathers of the Twin Cities Billiards Association. In 2014 he decided to purchase property in Beaver Dam, Arizona where he spent his winters. There he spent time with family and enjoyed ATV riding, as well as lawn mower races.

Joe is survived by his two sisters: Shirley and Ellen, from Oregon, as well as two brothers Edmund and Eugene, from Nebraska. Daughters and spouses Patricia k Streeter and Denny Mohrman, Linda K. and Darrell Summerlin, Janet Horton and Tex Frazier. Seven grandchildren include Melissa Beebe, Erin Cornia, Derek Summerlin, Rebecca Streeter, Jessica Tomazich, Trish Thorpe, and Ashley Horton. His nine great-grandchildren include Mariah Langlois, Cody Summerland, Marion Thorpe, Jacob Horton, Isabel Horton, Katie Langlois,, Matthew Thorpe, Noah Cornia, and Damien Tomazich.