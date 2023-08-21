September 12, 1969 – August 13, 2023

Joey Bohrer, 53, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A memorial service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Joey Scott Bohrer was born September 12, 1969 in Sterling, Illinois to Ronnie and Bonita (Oliver) Bohrer. He grew up in Colorado in various places. He graduated high school and entered the U.S. Army serving from 1988 to 1991 as a Combat Engineer. After being Honorably Discharged, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree.

After discharge from the service, he raised cattle in Sterling, Colorado for about twenty years. He moved to Lander, Wyoming, where he lived for the last seven years. He worked at the Wyoming Life Resource Center helping care for the residents, and the last three years, he held the position of Health Care Educator.

On December 8, 2014, he married Marie Beth Oliver in Las Vegas, Nevada. They joined their families and became a family of 12. It was busy but a wonderful time with family.

Joey loved camping, hiking, building things, liked trying new foods and eating at new places; called himself “Foody” he was also a great cook.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Bohrer; parents, Ronnie and Bonita Rohrer; children, Heath Bohrer, Maggie Corder, Dew Peterson, Evan Peterson, Robert Peterson, Kael Peterson, Jarrod Bohrer, Darius Pace, and Curtis Bohrer; brothers, Justin Bohrer and Brandon Bohrer; sisters, Robyn Jorgensen and Sherri Higby; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his step-son, Brenner Pace.

Memorials may be made to Stand Up 2 Cancer in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

