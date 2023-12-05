Jun 6, 1947 – Dec 4, 2023

Jerry Lee Truempler, 76, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Monday, December 4, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton. Following his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Jerry was born June 6, 1947 in Deer River, Minnesota to William John and Winnifred Agnes Alecia (Jones) Truempler. He grew up and attended schools in Deer River, Minnesota. He moved with his family to Wyoming where he started his working career at the Dubois Saw Mill.

Jerry met his soon to be wife, Lynnette Ann Maxson in Dubois. The couple were married in the Riverton United Methodist Church on June 6, 1968. In 1980 the couple ventured back to Minnesota where Jerry worked for the Blandin Paper Company for 25 years. Jerry and Lynnette moved to Riverton as other family had decided to move in 2005.

Jerry enjoyed his time with his kids and grandkids. He was a very passionate rock hound with a life-time of rock hunting, big game hunting, time on the mountain, teasing and especially April Fool’s Day jokes.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Lynnette; son, Jason (Erica) Truempler of Casper; daughters, Teresa (Jerry) Wolk of Cloquet, MN, Diane (Brad) Brink of Riverton; siblings, Ralph Truempler (Evelyn) of Riverton, Hank Truempler of Idaho, Dorothy Gorman of OK, Lois Shaw of MN; and sister-in-law, Barbara Truempler of Casper. He is also survived by his loving 12 grandchildren, Nathan, Brianna (Alex), Jerad, Zackary (Kylee), Joshua (Krista), Kaylee, Kadin, Kuper, Kolbe, Vanessa, Taylor and Roman; four great grandchildren, Jaxon, Taylynn, Alex and Brylee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Winnie Truempler; brother, Billy, three sisters, Peggy, Betty, and Carol; and great grandson, Daxton.

