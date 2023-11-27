Feb 18, 1954 – Nov 24, 2023

A Celebration of Life for Jeffery A. Schwartz, 69, will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Mr. Schwartz passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023 surrounded by his loving family in Riverton, Wyoming

Jeff was born on February 18, 1954, son of Fred A. and Celia M. (Sparks) Schwartz in Holly Michigan. He was raised and graduated high school in Flint, Michigan. Soon after graduation, at the young age of 18, Jeff set his sights on Wyoming and soon found work. Throughout his life, Jeff worked at the Uranium Mines, Gilpatrick Construction and BTI as well as Stallion Oil Field Services where he spent 17 years in Alaska.

Mr. Schwartz married Julie Ellison and raised two children together but later ended their marriage. Jeff married Jill Randall on July 8, 2020 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Jeff found pleasure in owning and working on his Corvettes. He was a member of the National Corvette Restore Society. He also enjoying woodworking, camping, playing pool and was an avid rock hound. Jeff liked to watch drag racing but especially loved to watch his kids and grandkids in all their different activities and events. Family was what mattered most in Jeff’s life and his loved ones knew that.

Survivors include his wife, Jill Schwartz of Riverton, WY; his son, Aaron (Teresa Lopez) Schwartz of Gillette, WY; his daughter, Sharla Schwartz of Riverton, WY; his grandchildren, Mason, Sealey, Joey and Ryett.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

