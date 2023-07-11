July 7, 1997 – July 3, 2023

Jason Eric “Baby J” Treadway, Jr., 25, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. A Celebration of Jason’s life will be held, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Riverton Elk’s Club starting at noon.

Jason Eric Treadway, Jr. was born July 7, 1997 in Lander, WY to Mikki Jolynn (Banks) and Jason Eric Treadway, Sr. He lived the majority of his life in Riverton.

He was a student at Riverton High School where he participated and lettered in indoor and outdoor track. He also participated in cross country and wrestling. At a younger age he wrestled for Riverton USA Wrestling and Riverton Middle School. He also enjoyed playing Riverton Babe Ruth Baseball.

Jason enjoyed outdoor activities. He loved fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle. He was also mechanical, enjoying taking things apart and putting them back together.

Jason will be missed by his family and friends. He was protective of his family. He was loving and described as having a kind heart and would smile just to make someone’s day brighter. He had a special relationship with his grandma, Jeannie Banks; that will forever be cherished.

He is survived by his parents, Jason and Mikki Treadway; his cousin, Kiara Coen who grew up as brother and sister; aunt and uncle, Jaime and Rex Banks, their children Madelyn Galloway, Jacob McKnight, Selena, Olivia, and Victor; cousins, Liona and Harley Mackie; and grandparents, David and Jeannie Banks.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Linda Treadway; uncle, John Treadway; and his brother, Blain Clutter.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.