A hot Summer day across the Cowboy State today with above to near-record-high temperatures. By the afternoon, winds begin to increase as a front moves through. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during this time, mainly in northern parts of the state. Today’s high temperatures will be hot. Look for 100 degrees at Shoshoni, the upper 90s for Riverton, Jeffrey City, Thermopolis and Worland, the mid-90s for Lander and the upper 80s for Dubois.