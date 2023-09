Isolated showers and thunderstorms the next two days, becoming more widespread Thursday night. Friday and Saturday will be cool and wet, with mountain snow expected. Warmer and drier air will move back in starting Sunday and will continue into the new work week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s for Lander, Jeffrey City, Rivereton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the mid 60s for Dubois and Jeffrey City.