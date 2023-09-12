Is flood mitigation worth $12 million to Lander?

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

The city of Lander has long wrestled with the issue of flooding; there have been 17 recorded floods in Lander since the late 1800s. It has flooded three times so far during the 21st century – in 2001, 2010 and 2017 – and dealing with floods and their aftermath is expensive. The 2017 flood cost the city over $2 million in repairs, a figure which doesn’t include the cost to private residents. Working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (better known as FEMA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the city has developed a more permanent flood mitigation plan – one that may cost more than $12 million, on top of and separate from the city’s $45 million water master plan.

Flooding isn’t only expensive, it’s also dangerous. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “each year, flooding causes more deaths than any other hazard related to thunderstorms.” That means flooding is more of a threat to human life than lightning-caused fires, tornadoes or hurricanes.

“We built in the river floodplain,” observed Lander Assistant Mayor Rajean Strube-Fossen at the city’s open house this past Wednesday. This is an issue that Lander will have to deal with one way or another: To one way of thinking, the question isn’t whether to spend money on projects related to flooding, but whether the city wants to spend money on a flood mitigation project upfront and prevent property damage and safety hazards for citizens; or to pay for it piecemeal, dealing with the aftermath of flood after flood.

A braided river

While most people may think of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie as only the main channel that goes through town near First Street, it is actually a braided river. Strube-Fossen explained that the main channel used to be referred to as the Big Fork of the Middle Popo Agie, and this name can still be found on some water rights documents. This means that the river in fact has multiple channels, subject to shifting and change – some of the ditches that run through town are in fact small river channels. Houses in some of the eastern parts of Lander aren’t just built on a floodplain, but are built within the boundaries of these channels.

Due to the shifting nature of their channels and the way high water flows can reveal channels that are often dry, braided rivers pose a unique challenge when it comes to flood mitigation efforts. Writing in “Plant Disturbance Ecology,” scientists Futoshi Nakamura and Satomi Inahara Nakamura stated that “one disturbance typical of braided rivers is large-scale flooding, which can extend across the floodplains … Compared to headwater streams, flood disturbance frequently occurs on a more regular basis in braided rivers.”

A section of residential land which the Army Corps of Engineers’ original study recommended the city acquire, an area containing multiple mobile homes on South First Street, sits on the inside of a large bend in the river – preceded by a particularly sharp bend just upstream. Even just looking at the main channel, it is easy to see how and why this area would be particularly prone to flooding. However, looking at the flood boundary inundation document from the USACE’s study is even more enlightening; the map clearly shows that the USACE expects the area to be completely flooded even at the lowest level it looked at, the 50-year flood level. It seems clear from the document that this is in part due to the river’s braided nature, and in part due to the way the main channel bends around that piece of land.

“They [the mobile homes] are flooded whether we build the wall or not,” explained Strube-Fossen. “At this juncture now, we’ve asked the Corps of Engineers to broaden their scope to mitigate that – to not have to buy them out.” She emphasized that while the city’s priority in this issue is the safety of all residents and that building a flood wall or berm through that area would be the most straightforward solution from an engineering perspective, the city also understands that asking that many people to relocate would place a large burden on those residents. The new suggestion is to look into whether widening the main channel both above and below the mobile homes could sufficiently protect those residences.

The price tag

It is difficult to say whether this factor in particular has impacted the cost of the project, as the city has made several additional changes to the flood mitigation plan since it received the original design recommendations from the USACE two years ago, and inflation has also impacted costs substantially. The cost estimate in 2020 was $8.5 million; in 2021, that number had reached $9.4 million; now, Strube-Fossen speculates that it may cost more than $12 million in total.

“But we don’t know and we can’t know” the exact price tag until the designs are firmer and the USACE has looked into the costs related to the changes requested by the city, she clarified. “We’ve changed so many things.” She expects that the city will have a new estimate by December, and will have an even better idea of the cost by July. According to a previous interview with USACE Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section Greg Johnson, the federal government will cover 65% of the cost of the project, leaving the other 35% to be paid for by the city.

The next step from there, Strube-Fossen said, will be for the city of Lander to make a decision: “Is that cost worth reducing the risk for those families [that live in the floodplain]?”

As of right now, she added, none of the funding for the project has any kind of deadline associated with it, although as the project moves forward and the city begins applying for grants the clock will likely start ticking.

Strube-Fossen, and her array of flood mitigation informational posters, was a popular stop at the city’s open house; clearly, this is an issue the citizens of Lander are concerned about. Some may believe that the price of the flood mitigation project is too high, while others likely feel that the risks of flooding outweigh the cost. The current plan is for city council to discuss whether to fund the project – first talked about in 2010 – in July 2024, and if it is funded to begin construction in 2025.