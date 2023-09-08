Informant used in fentanyl, meth bust; Suspect gets Public Defender

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoToday Media

Michael Robert Torrence faces a slew of felony charges after police reportedly used a confidential informant to purchase drugs, then found him with 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Torrence is charged with felony delivery of fentanyl and felony delivery of methamphetamine, which both carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine; felony possession of methamphetamine, with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which could land him in prison for up to 20 years along with a $25,000 fine.

In mid-May, a confidential informant bought one fentanyl pill for $30, and later one gram of methamphetamine for $60, from Torrence, according to the affidavit in the case. Months later, on August 24, Torrence was pulled over while driving, and had a warrant for his arrest. Officers reportedly noticed the odor of marijuana in the vehicle, and found a small amount of the drug in a metal grinder. Stuffed into a tissue box was a baggie containing 28 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Torrence was appointed a public defender and his preliminary hearing on the charges is set for September 13.