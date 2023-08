Clouds increase throughout the day, with showers and t’storms developing west of the Divide by the late morning. Showers and t’storms become more widespread by the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible, with the main concern being heavy rain and strong gusts of wind. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low-90s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the mid-to-upper 80s for Riverton, Lander and Jeffrey City, and the mid-70s for Dubois and South Pass City.