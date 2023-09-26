Illegal dumping continuing to ‘trash’ rural areas in Fremont County

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is looking for help from Fremont County citizens concerning illegal dumping of trash, furniture and appliances in the state rights-of-way.

Wyoming Highway 136 east of Riverton at milepost 1.2 continues to be one of the more popular illegal dumping locations in Fremont County.

“We’d appreciate any help we can get from citizens of Fremont County,” said WYDOT Maintenance Foreman Clay Johnson of Riverton. “Please haul your trash to the local landfill in Riverton or Lander. When WYDOT is forced to haul trash to the landfill, it’s an additional cost to the Wyoming taxpayers.”