Hunter Education class in Lander coming up in August

The One Shot Antelope Hunt Club will sponsor a hunter education class in Lander starting on August 8, 2023. The class will be taught by veteran instructor, Bruce Campbell and will meet on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings for a couple of weeks.



One Shot Guide Paul Fontaine says “This is the fourth class we have sponsored and we want to support and promote local involvement in hunting and the outdoors. We hope to continue to sponsor more classes like this in the future.”



Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Lander Information and Education Specialist Rene Schell says “We have a real need for hunter education classes and anytime we can partner with volunteer instructors as well as local organizations to benefit local residents, it is a good thing.”



The class fee is covered by The One Shot organization; spots are still available and open to anyone. You can register for the class here. To register you must have a sportsperson identification number (SPID) which you can look up or create on the Game and Fish website here



If you have questions or need help registering please call the Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688.