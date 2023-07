It will be another day of hot temperatures. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will be possible across the southeastern half of the area; strong wind gusts will be the main threat. Breezy conditions may bring locally elevated fire weather this afternoon. Today’s high temperatures are projected to reach the mid-90s in Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the upper-80s in Lander and Jeffrey City, and the low-80 for Dubois.