Hospital Ground Breaking Still a Year or Two Away

The Chair of the Riverton Medical District Board told the Riverton City Council Tuesday night that it’s been five years since the project to build an independent community hospital began. “We don’t have a filing cabinet or a piece of paper to our name,” he said advocating for a half-cent tax grant of some $36,958 to pay for a project manager. The USDA, which has granted the hospital its start up loan of $37,000, requires a project manager be on site. Even though the district has raised some $54 million for the project, including just over $900,000 from the City of Riverton, that money is earmarked for bricks and mortar with nary a cent for other items. The Riverton Community helped get the fund raising started with $1.5 million in pledges, which are now being collected.

“We’ve been working hard and we’ve spent some money for a branding guide and a logo and name, and all of that has to be done before we open,” he explained. McGuffey reminded the council that the project will create 140 permanent jobs and 45 construction jobs when they can finally break ground. He said a project manager through Billings Clinic, which will operate the hospital, has already been paid $85,000 for his work so far.

“We were very hopeful to have broken ground this summer, but it became evident that schedule was not in the cards,” he said. “Our long-time USDA Liaison in Cheyenne retired this past year and since then we’ve had some three community service people from the USDA involved, and finally, the national office took over.”

Since that time they are now dictating what we can do and on their time time, which is longer than anticipated, he said.

There is some positive news, though, he told the council. ” We were able to move a drainage ditch in the middle of the property. Next up is working with the (Eastern Shoshone) Tribe to get the site pad ready. McGuffey said that will necessitate bringing in fill raise the pad some 4 to 5 feet . “That may or may not happen by the end of the year, and this has to be done before we can officially break ground.

The other positive note McGuffey said was the District’s successful application to the state for $5-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to supplement what has already been raised for the increased cost of materials and inflation in general. “So, we now hope to break ground next spring, and then it will be 18 to 24 months of construction. This is a huge thing for our community and for all of Fremont County,” he said. “That’s what keeps us going. The hospital service here doesn’t lline up with what our vision we see for ourselves and we are out to change that.”

Mayor Tim Hancock noted that Fremont County had contributed $200,000 to have the drainage ditch moved, noting the wide support for the project. High Country Construction of Lander did the work on that part of the project.

Councilor Kyle Larson said the new hospital is vital to the community. “We need a full hospital versus a first aid station,” he said.

The vote to provide the funding was unanimous.