High Speed Chase Roared Through Lander July 4th Afternoon

Celebrants at the Buffalo Barbecue at Lander City Park on the 4th of July knew something was up when Lander Police Officers suddenly ran from the event and, with lights and sirens, left the park. Later that afternoon, LPD Chief Scott Peters issued a news release that detailed why the officers left in such a hurry and the successful completion of a high speed chase and rescue of a female being held without her permission by the driver of the suspect vehicle. The entire news release is copied below: