High School Basketball Non-Conference Seasons begin Thursday

The Start of the High School Basketball Season with non-conference tournament action begins locally Thursday through Saturday with the annual Strannigan Classic in both Riverton and Lander.

On Thursday the Riverton Wolverines varsity teams open play against the Sheridan Broncs with game times at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Wolverine Gym. Shoshoni’s varsity teams open with the Sophomores from Cheyenne East at noon and 1:30 at the Central Wyoming College Rustler Gym and the Lander Valley Tigers will face the Powell Panthers at 6 and 7:30 at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in Lander.

On Friday, Riverton’s teams will face Rawlins at 10 and 11:30 and then face off against Cheyenne Central at 4 and 5:30. Shoshoni will play the Sheridan Sophomores at 11:30 and 1 p.m. at the Rendezvous School Gym and Lander Valley’s Tigers play Star Valley at 10 and 11:30 and then face off against Pinedale at 4 and 5:30.

Saturday’s games will see Riverton playing Cheyenne East at 3 and 4:30 while Shoshoni meets the Central Sophomores at 9 and 10:30 back at CWC’s Rustler Gym. Lander Valley closes out the Strannigan tournament with games against Cheyenne East at 9:00 and 10:30 at the Fieldhouse.