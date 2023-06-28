He’s done it again: Lander’s Kulow breaks another swim record

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, Lander Valley High School’s (LVHS) Jonny Kulow has broken another swimming record. This time the record that the former Tiger broke is on the national level with his 48.47 second time in the 100-meter freestyle event.

Kulow, who has simply dominated the swimming pool since joining the Arizona State University Sun Devils’ team, broke the previous record in the 17-18 year old Long Course Meters (LCM) 100-meter freestyle set by Jack Alexy (48.69 seconds) back in 2021.

Kulow (second to right) smiled with his new ASU relay teammates (p/c ASU Athletics)

So far this season Kulow has has dropped nearly two seconds, 1.92 to be exact, from his best time being 50.39 to his new National Age Group (NAG) record. Just a couple weeks ago Kulow climbed the national rankings to number two with a 48.70 second time in Tempe at the conference championships, now he sits at the top.

All of this only happened on day one of the 2023 U.S. National Championships so Kulow is sure to keep it up over the next couple days until the final heats on July 1.

Congrats Jonny! Keep making Wyoming, Fremont County and Lander proud!!