Hermes Stanford Trumbull, 71, of Ethete, Wyoming, died in his home on November 28, 2023. Rosary will be Thursday, November 30, 2023, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church. An all-night Traditional Arapaho Service will be held after the Rosary in the home, 814 Ethete Road. The Funeral Service will be held 10 am, Friday, December 1, 2023, in the Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, Wyoming. Full obituary at a later date. Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.