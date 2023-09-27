Health Department Encourages Public to Receive Updated COVID-19 Vaccination

The Wyoming Department of Health encourages everyone six months and older to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against potentially serious COVID-19 illness in the coming months.

Recently updated COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to providers in Wyoming. WDH recommends checking on vaccine availability before visiting a specific local office, clinic or pharmacy.

“We’ve seen the virus that causes COVID-19 continue to change and we’ve learned protection from COVID-19 vaccines is valuable, but does decline over time,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “The newly available COVID-19 vaccine versions have been updated. Even if you’ve previously been vaccinated or ill with COVID-19 they can boost your protection from the more recent versions of the virus.”

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 remains a concern, especially for those who are most vulnerable to its threat,” Harrist said. “We have seen some indications of increased activity lately, but, thankfully, we are not facing the same situation as in earlier pandemic stages and that is largely due to vaccines and the protection they can offer from serious illness, hospitalization and death.”

Harrist said an updated vaccine dose offers an extra layer of protection against severe disease, including for those who have been ill with COVID-19 or who have been vaccinated previously. “You should receive a dose of the updated vaccine if it has been at least two months since your last vaccination and at least three months since your symptoms began if you had COVID-19,” she said

While COVID-19 vaccine costs are no longer completely covered by federal programs, most people can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free as it is common for health insurance plans to cover vaccine costs.

People without health insurance or with health plans that do not cover COVID-19 vaccine fees can receive a low-cost vaccine from providers participating in a federal effort known as the “Bridge Access Program.” Children without insurance can receive the COVID-19 vaccine from providers enrolled in the federal Vaccines for Children program.

Three vaccines are now available to combat respiratory illness: COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). COVID-19 and flu vaccines are recommended for everyone six months of age and older. COVID-19 and flu vaccines may be given at the same time for most people. People ages 60 years and older and expectant parents or parents of infants should ask the medical professional they see if the RSV vaccine is recommended for them.

To find a COVID-19 or flu vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.

To find a public health nursing office or clinic near you, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/nursing/phn-co-offices/

To find a Vaccines for Children provider, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/immunization-provider-resources/public-vaccine-programs/wyoming-immunization-providers/

For more information on updated COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.