Harmful Cynobacteria Bloom found at Ocean Lake

There is a HCB (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom “Blue-green Algae”) advisory for Ocean Lake. During routine harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) monitoring by the Water Quality Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ), a HCB was found at the Long Point Ramp.

When the WDEQ confirms that cyanobacteria cell densities exceed 20,000 cells/mL at a lake or reservoir based on photographs, a positive jar test, and satellite imagery, if available, the Wyoming Department of Health will issue a Bloom Advisory. Consistent with its plan, such a bloom advisory has been issued for Ocean Lake.

Sign HCB ‘Be on the lookout’