Halloween is Tuesday; Additional Events on Tap Monday and Tuesday

Tomorrow is Halloween and while most of the events surrounding the observance were held this past weekend, there are still about one dozen events remaining… including Community Development Services hosting trunk or treat events at both its Lander and Riverton locations from 4:30-6:30 p.m. this afternoon. Bring canned goods, gently used clothing or school supplies to participate. CDS is also hosting a haunted house starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission costs $5 per person, or $4 with a canned good. Arapaho School will host a Halloween masquerade from 6-9 p.m. tonight. Grand entry is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Then tomorrow there are a host of events including Riverton City Hall will be open to trick-or-treaters from 2-4 p.m., High Plains Power in Riverton will be open to trick-or-treaters from 2-4 p.m. The Lander Pet Connection will have a dog costume contest and adoption event in Centennial Park from 3 p.m. until dark, Lander Main Street trick-or-treat will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Warm Valley Lodge at Dubois will be open to trick-or-treaters from 3:30-5 p.m. Wind River Rehab will be open to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. The Riverton Branch Library will host a trunk or treat event starting at 4:30 p.m. The best trunk will win a $100 gift card to Ichiban. And the Wind River Community Church will host a trunk or treat event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. tomorrow evening.s