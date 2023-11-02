Halloween Events at County Museums drew Big Crowds

This year’s annual Pumpkin Trail at the Riverton Museum was a great success! With around 40 magnificently carved and decorated pumpkins donated by local businesses, visitors got to see our city’s creativity on display. Cookies and hot chocolate were served and a good time was had by all who attended! The almost 50 of those who also chose to join us on the Haunted Walking Tour got to hear about Riverton’s ghost stories from local expert in the paranormal, Alma Law.

Halloween Night at the Museum hosted at the Pioneer Museum was a fantastic event with over 1400 people in attendance to see the spooky sites and enjoy the pumpkin sling shot. A big shout out the LVHS National Honor Society for another great haunted house.

The Dubois Museum hosted over a 120 visitors for their Halloween event, it looks like a great success across the board for Fremont County Halloween events. Can’t wait for next year!

–Fremont County Museums Discovery