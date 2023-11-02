Half-Cent Tax Project Funding Explained by Grantees; It’s where the money went

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

Thanks to Fremont County’s “half-cent” economic development tax, local businesses are now able to apply for grants directly from local governments to help start or grow their business. This has not been without some limited controversy; a major criticism of the economic development programs has been a lack of transparency, particularly when it comes to businesses reporting back to the community about what they have done with those taxpayer dollars.

That, however, is changing.

In late October several Riverton businesses that received funding from City of Riverton’s EDGE Committee (Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy) grants spoke at the Riverton Economic and Community Development Association (RECDA) meeting to update RECDA on their projects and how these funds are benefitting Riverton.

What is the ‘half-cent’ tax?

Commonly referred to as a half-cent tax, Fremont County’s economic development tax adds an additional 0.5% to sales tax – or one-half cent per dollar. According to Alan Moore, chairman and treasurer of Riverton’s economic development board IDEA, Inc, just one other county in the state has a similar program.

One of the primary impetuses for the half-cent tax was the airport; Missy White with the Fremont Air Service Team explained that, while many small regional airports around the country have been closing recently, Fremont County’s has managed to stay open – in no small part due to the half-cent tax. The county pays the air service a certain amount of money every year, encouraging it to continue service to the airport in Riverton; in return, businesses and tourism that rely on the presence of the airport to bring employees and revenue into Fremont County benefit, and local residents have better access to air transit than they would otherwise.

A small portion (1%) of the revenue collected from the half-cent tax goes to the state. Of the remaining amount, 20% goes toward the airport’s minimum-revenue guarantee; 10% goes toward ground transit such as Wind River Transportation Authority; the remaining 70% is distributed among the county and various communities, based on population, to fund economic development. Moore said that so far, the half-cent tax is generating about $3.2 million per year – about a third of that, or just under $1 million, goes toward the airport and ground transportation. All of the other funds are distributed for county and local governments to decide how to use to benefit Fremont County’s economy.

“In the long run, the state of Wyoming is mineral-dependent, and when our source revenue is squeezed by someone out of our [state] … we are left dangling in the wind,” Moore remarked. “Our hope is the voter will see the value of local choices made at the local level … This will be our opportunity to put our money where our mouth is.”

How are the funds being spent?

Six organizations that have received funding from EDGE grants and the economic development tax presented to RECDA: Central Wyoming College (CWC), the Riverton Medical District, the Fremont Air Service Team, Golden Buffalo, Legacy Foam, and Brunton.

CWC

CWC’s $100,000 EDGE grant helped pay for the new Rustler Ag and Equine Complex (CWC additionally received funding for this project from Fremont County’s MOVE grant program, also funded by the half-cent tax). The complex, a 86,000-square-foot building situated on 22 acres of land, includes arenas, classrooms, and a fully functional USDA-certified meat processing facility. Although the building’s maximum capacity is currently set at 507 people, CWC Foundation Executive Director Beth Monteiro explained that this is likely to do with doors and exit points, and she believes that the college can work with the fire department to figure out how to increase that number. The complex was primarily built by Wyoming-based architects and construction contractors; the construction company used is based out of Casper, so its workers stayed in Riverton hotels while working on the building. Additionally, the building has already directly resulted in four new college employees and the college being able to expand its agricultural teams – and has hosted several events, including the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup, a working cow horse event, and the CWC rodeo jackpot and calcutta.

Riverton Medical District

The Riverton Medical District, which received $880,000 from EDGE, is putting its funds toward the construction of a new hospital in Riverton.

“I can’t say enough about the half-cent economic development tax as far as the project our group is working on; without that, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” noted Corte McGuffey; he explained that having secured this funding helped the medical district apply for an additional loan from the federal government.

While the Riverton Medical District’s construction project has been slow-going, with unexpected delays and revisions, McGuffey is confident that it will be able to begin construction next spring based on the plans it has in place. He’s also confident about its economic developments for Riverton; it will bring in many new jobs, and will hopefully help improve access to health care in Fremont County.

“Even though it’s taking a long time, things have kind of fallen into place where they should,” McGuffey said. “The economic impact is going to be huge, tens of millions of dollars over years and years.”

Fremont Air Service Team

The Fremont Air Service Team, which received a $140,000 EDGE grant to support the airport in addition to funds set aside for the minimum revenue guarantee, focused on the importance of air service for Fremont County.

Air service matters “not necessarily that we have jobs created by air services, it’s that we serve as a lubricant” for other businesses, White explained. “Why FAST started is because we saw businesses leaving Fremont County because of the difficulty of [travel] … One of the responsibilities of economic development is creating the fertile field where businesses can grow.”

However, added Kyle Butterfield, also presenting on behalf of FAST, the airport does also bring in jobs – by FAST’s count, air service has brought 114 jobs and over $20 million in revenue to Fremont County. “Community air service meets the needs of the half-cent tax and of our community,” he remarked. “Fortunately, the state of Wyoming believes in air service … Our communities need to be connected.”

Golden Buffalo

Golden Buffalo Fine Jewelry received $26,500 from EDGE – one of the few businesses that has received the full amount it requested in its grant application. This funding went toward the purchase of a new 3D printer, the related software, and training on how to use the printer, which will enable Golden Buffalo to streamline much of its custom jewelry design process. About 35% of the business’ revenue comes from custom jewelry, but that number could be higher – however, the business is limited by the lengthy design process and by only having one full-time jeweler. Additionally, since the jeweler spends almost all of his time working on designs, Golden Buffalo has to ship repairs out, spending about $80,000 annually. The 3D printer will ideally streamline the design process and free up the jeweler to spend more time on repairs, potentially even leading to the business being able to hire a second full-time jeweler.

Legacy Foam

Legacy Foam Solutions, which received a $90,000 grant from EDGE, was recently featured in SprayFoam magazine, a national publication.

“The phone is ringing in the insulation business,” commented co-owner Reggie Larsen. “People need it, and they need it now.” Larsen recently came back from a $33,000 project in Worland; for most other companies, he explained, a project on that scale would probably take a week. Legacy Foam completed it in two days.

Legacy Foam’s grant funding is going toward the purchase of a new trailer, complete with all of the necessary spray foam and insulation gear and materials. As of Wednesday, the trailer was just being finished by the company building it. The new trailer will allow the business to take on more work and hire more people, which Larsen figures will lead to at least a $5,000 increase in annual revenue for the company.

“I’m going to take our business and grow it into something you guys are going to be proud of,” he told the RECDA attendees.

Brunton

Brunton International, which received $76,286 from EDGE and additional grant funding from MOVE, is putting its funds toward the development of a new illuminated compass – which owner, CEO and Sales and Marketing Director Lauren Heerschap explained that the U.S. military has been requesting from Brunton for many years. Brunton’s carefully engineered compasses are widely used by two sectors in particular: the military and geologists. Both of these groups rely on the precision and accuracy of Brunton compasses.

The EDGE funding, Heerschap explained, will particularly go toward tooling costs for its new illuminated compass (Miner’s D-light). Brunton is still waiting on final approval of its design from the U.S. Army before spending the funds it received, but once it does Heerschap anticipates it will lead to the creation of at least three new jobs.

The MOVE funding will go toward lensatic compasses; Brunton doesn’t currently have the military contract for lensatic compasses, but the contract is up for bid. If Brunton wins the bid, Heerschap noted, Brunton will become the primary compass supplier for the U.S. military, and its compass output and revenue will both be doubled or tripled. Right now, Brunton’s lensatic compasses are manufactured elsewhere, but the company plans to use the MOVE funding to bring this manufacturing to Wyoming. Depending on whether it wins the contract and the size of the contract, this will lead to the creation of 5-10 new jobs.

As of right now, Brunton has 22 employees; creating 8-18 new jobs represents a 36-60% increase of its workforce.

“Riverton itself is a manufacturing hub,” Heerschap remarked. “A strong Brunton helps branch out to other manufacturing … Most of these projects lean heavily on Wyoming-based companies for the tooling and eventually a lot of the parts and pieces.”

In community

A handful of organizations that have received EDGE funding were not in attendance at Wednesday’s meetings – but those that did present were generally well-received by the audience.

“We are in community, we help each other, we remove sources of friction,” concluded Moore. “We can do that because we are a community that cares about each other, and because we care about putting that half-cent money back in the pot … It enables us to do things that no other community can do.”